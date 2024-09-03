Moldovan leu to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Thai bahts is currently 1.971 today, reflecting a -0.362% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 1.142% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 1.984 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.935 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.126% decrease in value.