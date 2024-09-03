Moldovan leu to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Surinamese dollars is currently 1.664 today, reflecting a -0.643% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.349% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.678 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.641 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 1.129% increase in value.