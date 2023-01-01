1 Lebanese pound to CFP francs

Convert LBP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
0 xpf

1.00000 LBP = 0.00729 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
How to convert Lebanese pounds to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / CFP Franc
1 LBP0.00729 XPF
5 LBP0.03644 XPF
10 LBP0.07288 XPF
20 LBP0.14577 XPF
50 LBP0.36442 XPF
100 LBP0.72884 XPF
250 LBP1.82211 XPF
500 LBP3.64421 XPF
1000 LBP7.28842 XPF
2000 LBP14.57684 XPF
5000 LBP36.44210 XPF
10000 LBP72.88420 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 XPF137.20400 LBP
5 XPF686.02000 LBP
10 XPF1372.04000 LBP
20 XPF2744.08000 LBP
50 XPF6860.20000 LBP
100 XPF13720.40000 LBP
250 XPF34301.00000 LBP
500 XPF68602.00000 LBP
1000 XPF137204.00000 LBP
2000 XPF274408.00000 LBP
5000 XPF686020.00000 LBP
10000 XPF1372040.00000 LBP