Hungarian forint to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 21.560 today, reflecting a -0.544% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.345% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 21.707 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 21.513 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.339% decrease in value.