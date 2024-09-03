Hungarian forint to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Namibian dollars is currently 0.050 today, reflecting a 0.255% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a 0.026% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.051 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.050 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.464% decrease in value.