Hungarian forint to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 1.354 today, reflecting a -0.518% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.850% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 1.368 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.354 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.422% decrease in value.