Hungarian forint to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Guinean francs is currently 24.261 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.160% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 24.523 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 24.145 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.435% increase in value.