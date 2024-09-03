Hungarian forint to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Chilean pesos is currently 2.591 today, reflecting a 0.597% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a 0.592% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.591 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.562 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.583% increase in value.