Croatian kuna to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Zambian kwacha is currently 3.747 today, reflecting a 0.785% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.456% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 3.764 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 3.680 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -2.043% decrease in value.