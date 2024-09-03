Croatian kuna to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Qatari rials is currently 0.519 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.008% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.519 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.519 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.049% increase in value.