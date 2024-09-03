Croatian kuna to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 5.249 today, reflecting a -0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.077% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 5.259 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 5.231 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.385% decrease in value.