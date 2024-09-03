Croatian kuna to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Mozambican meticals is currently 9.091 today, reflecting a -0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.106% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 9.100 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 9.050 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.