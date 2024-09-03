Croatian kuna to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Malawian kwachas is currently 247.024 today, reflecting a 1.153% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 247.485 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 244.209 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.341% increase in value.