Croatian kuna to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Macanese patacas is currently 1.144 today, reflecting a 0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.030% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 1.145 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.143 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.034% decrease in value.