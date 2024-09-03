Croatian kuna to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Moldovan leus is currently 2.489 today, reflecting a 0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.315% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.504 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.462 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.116% decrease in value.