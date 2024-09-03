Croatian kuna to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Liberian dollars is currently 27.744 today, reflecting a -0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.174% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 27.793 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 27.735 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.198% decrease in value.