Croatian kuna to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Laotian kips is currently 3,146.900 today, reflecting a -0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.048% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 3,150.250 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 3,144.390 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.155% increase in value.