Croatian kuna to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Comorian francs is currently 63.472 today, reflecting a 0.259% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 1.159% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 63.472 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 62.651 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.