Croatian kuna to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Jamaican dollars is currently 22.339 today, reflecting a -0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.154% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 22.369 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 22.293 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.192% increase in value.