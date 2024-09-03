Croatian kuna to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Honduran lempiras is currently 3.530 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.044% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 3.538 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3.517 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.565% increase in value.