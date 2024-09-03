Croatian kuna to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Gambian dalasis is currently 9.874 today, reflecting a -1.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.216% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 10.038 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 9.859 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.403% increase in value.