Croatian kuna to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.984 today, reflecting a 0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.986 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.980 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.486% increase in value.