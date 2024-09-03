Croatian kuna to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Albanian leks is currently 12.865 today, reflecting a 0.156% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.774% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 12.865 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 12.754 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.416% increase in value.