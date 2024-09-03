Hong Kong dollar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 1,621.150 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.204% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 1,625.820 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1,620.090 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.260% increase in value.