Hong Kong dollar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Thai bahts is currently 4.392 today, reflecting a 0.149% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.590% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 4.397 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 4.343 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.265% increase in value.