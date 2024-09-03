Hong Kong dollar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Surinamese dollars is currently 3.715 today, reflecting a -0.325% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.047% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.728 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 3.694 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.543% increase in value.