Hong Kong dollar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Nepalese rupees is currently 17.228 today, reflecting a 0.100% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.039% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 17.229 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 17.205 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.052% decrease in value.