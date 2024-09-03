Hong Kong dollar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Moldovan leus is currently 2.244 today, reflecting a 0.466% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.485% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.254 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.217 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.258% increase in value.