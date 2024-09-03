Hong Kong dollar to Jamaican dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Hong Kong dollar to Jamaican dollars history summary. This is the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) to Jamaican dollars (JMD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HKD and JMD historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HKD to JMD conversion chart
1 HKD = 20.11480 JMD
0
Hong Kong dollar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Jamaican dollars is currently 20.115 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.182% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 20.137 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 20.061 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.199% increase in value.
