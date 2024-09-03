Hong Kong dollar to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Guyanaese dollars is currently 26.741 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.164% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 26.828 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 26.741 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.113% decrease in value.