Hong Kong dollar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Gambian dalasis is currently 8.891 today, reflecting a -1.268% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.188% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 9.035 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 8.871 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.402% increase in value.