Hong Kong dollar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Georgian laris is currently 0.345 today, reflecting a -0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.315% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.346 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.344 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.157% decrease in value.