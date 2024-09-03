Hong Kong dollar to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Algerian dinars is currently 17.139 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.384% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 17.205 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 17.115 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.206% decrease in value.