5000 Gambian dalasis to Philippine pesos

Convert GMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

5000 gmd
4116.52 php

1.00000 GMD = 0.82330 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85711.08890.59231.468691.630820.946918.7003
1 GBP1.1667311.2694105.6971.713561.902721.1047721.8182
1 USD0.91910.787774183.2651.34991.498910.870317.1878
1 INR0.01103850.009461040.012009810.01621210.01800170.01045220.206423

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Philippine Peso
1 GMD0.82330 PHP
5 GMD4.11651 PHP
10 GMD8.23303 PHP
20 GMD16.46606 PHP
50 GMD41.16515 PHP
100 GMD82.33030 PHP
250 GMD205.82575 PHP
500 GMD411.65150 PHP
1000 GMD823.30300 PHP
2000 GMD1646.60600 PHP
5000 GMD4116.51500 PHP
10000 GMD8233.03000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Gambian Dalasi
1 PHP1.21462 GMD
5 PHP6.07310 GMD
10 PHP12.14620 GMD
20 PHP24.29240 GMD
50 PHP60.73100 GMD
100 PHP121.46200 GMD
250 PHP303.65500 GMD
500 PHP607.31000 GMD
1000 PHP1214.62000 GMD
2000 PHP2429.24000 GMD
5000 PHP6073.10000 GMD
10000 PHP12146.20000 GMD