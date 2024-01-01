Tajikistani Somoni (TJS)
Currency name
Tajikistani Somoni
Currency symbol
SM
TJS exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From TJS
|0.09139
|0.08407
|0.07183
|7.58738
|13.84160
|8.45078
|0.13989
|1.72869
|To TJS
|10.94270
|11.89420
|13.92190
|0.13180
|0.07225
|0.11833
|7.14832
|0.57847
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.