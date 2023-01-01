Tajikistani Somoni (TJS)

Currency name

Tajikistani Somoni

SM

TJS exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From TJS0.09149 0.08402 0.07349 7.61370 13.75710 8.16102 0.14095 1.67579
To TJS10.93000 11.90170 13.60790 0.13134 0.07269 0.12253 7.09466 0.59673

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Tajikistani somoni Exchange Rates