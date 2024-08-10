Bolivian boliviano to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Uzbekistan soms is currently 1,824.690 today, reflecting a -0.250% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.067% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 1,834.060 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 1,818.500 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.