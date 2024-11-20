Bolivian boliviano to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Uzbekistan soms is currently 1,854.840 today, reflecting a 0.148% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.100% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 1,861.510 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 1,845.710 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.536% decrease in value.