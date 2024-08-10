Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 3,265.030 today, reflecting a -0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.080% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 3,286.100 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 3,249.600 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.695% increase in value.