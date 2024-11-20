Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 3,291.140 today, reflecting a 0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.100% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 3,316.920 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 3,274.950 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 1.031% increase in value.