Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones history summary. This is the Bolivian boliviano (BOB) to Sierra Leonean leones (SLL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BOB and SLL historical data from 20-11-2019 to 20-11-2024.
1 BOB = 3,291.14000 SLL
Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 3,291.140 today, reflecting a 0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.100% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 3,316.920 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 3,274.950 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 1.031% increase in value.
