Bolivian boliviano to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 1.196 today, reflecting a -0.914% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.557% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.217 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 1.194 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.769% increase in value.