Bolivian boliviano to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 1.185 today, reflecting a 0.148% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.484% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.199 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 1.180 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 1.119% increase in value.