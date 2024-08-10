Bolivian boliviano to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Rwandan francs is currently 190.689 today, reflecting a -0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.008% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 191.801 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 190.058 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.580% decrease in value.