Bolivian boliviano to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Rwandan francs is currently 197.729 today, reflecting a 0.192% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.017% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 199.059 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 197.031 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.653% decrease in value.