Bolivian boliviano to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Cambodian riels is currently 592.000 today, reflecting a -0.305% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.613% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 596.372 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 592.000 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.