Bolivian boliviano to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Cambodian riels is currently 585.783 today, reflecting a 0.263% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.117% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 588.393 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 583.194 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.607% decrease in value.