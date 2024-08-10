Bolivian boliviano to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Guinean francs is currently 1,244.880 today, reflecting a -0.186% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,251.260 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1,234.670 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.748% decrease in value.