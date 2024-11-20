Bolivian boliviano to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Guinean francs is currently 1,244.770 today, reflecting a 0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.159% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,249.380 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 1,239.550 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.725% increase in value.