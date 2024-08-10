Bolivian boliviano to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Gambian dalasis is currently 10.015 today, reflecting a -0.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.972% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 10.067 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 9.876 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 1.677% increase in value.