Bolivian boliviano to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Gambian dalasis is currently 10.279 today, reflecting a 0.597% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 1.863% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 10.299 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 10.091 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 1.140% increase in value.